Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) is -29.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $3.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.12 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.86% off the consensus price target high of $1.75 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 27.78% higher than the price target low of $0.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.65, the stock is -4.32% and -18.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -44.03% off its SMA200. ACB registered -82.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.12.

The stock witnessed a -12.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.95%, and is -1.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has around 1338 employees, a market worth around $305.04M and $211.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.08% and -81.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-183.60%).

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.30% this year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 326.45M, and float is at 299.83M with Short Float at 10.39%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times.