Bank OZK (OZK) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 39.16% Upside

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is -11.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.48 and a high of $49.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OZK stock was last observed hovering at around $33.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.6% off its average median price target of $40.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.16% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -0.83% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.29, the stock is 2.97% and -12.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing 4.75% at the moment leaves the stock -14.52% off its SMA200. OZK registered -12.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.35%.

The stock witnessed a -6.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.27%, and is 5.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.68% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

Bank OZK (OZK) has around 2646 employees, a market worth around $4.56B and $1.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.77 and Fwd P/E is 6.47. Profit margin for the company is 43.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.10% and -28.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Bank OZK (OZK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bank OZK (OZK) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bank OZK is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year.

Bank OZK (OZK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.71M, and float is at 120.89M with Short Float at 8.85%.

Bank OZK (OZK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bank OZK (OZK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.