Barclays PLC (BCS) – The 29.98% Upside Potential Remains

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is -0.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.89 and a high of $9.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $11.04 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.48% off the consensus price target high of $15.30 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 0.13% higher than the price target low of $7.74 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.73, the stock is 8.08% and -1.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.54 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -0.14% off its SMA200. BCS registered 0.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.84%.

The stock witnessed a 10.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.73%, and is 2.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.19% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

Barclays PLC (BCS) has around 87400 employees, a market worth around $29.40B and $23.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.18. Distance from 52-week low is 31.35% and -18.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Barclays PLC (BCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barclays PLC (BCS) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.40% this year.

Barclays PLC (BCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.00B, and float is at 3.87B with Short Float at 0.14%.

Barclays PLC (BCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) that is trading 3.48% up over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is 14.45% higher over the same period. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is -9.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.