Bilibili Inc. (BILI): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:BILI Stock Is Going Next

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) is -8.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.23 and a high of $30.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BILI stock was last observed hovering at around $20.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $182.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.14% off the consensus price target high of $276.33 offered by 48 analysts, but current levels are 76.68% higher than the price target low of $93.17 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.73, the stock is -4.48% and -1.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.15 million and changing 3.97% at the moment leaves the stock 4.00% off its SMA200. BILI registered -17.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.14.

The stock witnessed a -2.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.31%, and is 3.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has around 12281 employees, a market worth around $9.12B and $3.19B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 164.03% and -28.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.40%).

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is a “Overweight”. 48 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 32 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bilibili Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.20% this year.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 396.08M, and float is at 316.42M with Short Float at 7.20%.