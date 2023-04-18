Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -38.62% Change This Year

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) is -38.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $4.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BNGO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 70.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.90, the stock is -17.33% and -31.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.57 million and changing -17.79% at the moment leaves the stock -52.50% off its SMA200. BNGO registered -58.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.93.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -22.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.49%, and is -12.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.14% over the week and 7.61% over the month.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) has around 405 employees, a market worth around $292.01M and $27.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -8.56% and -79.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.70%).

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bionano Genomics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.20% this year.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 296.95M, and float is at 291.38M with Short Float at 20.00%.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Linney Yvonne,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Linney Yvonne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $3.62 per share for a total of $72402.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Bionano Genomics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that BARKER DAVID L (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $1.60 per share for $16000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13894.0 shares of the BNGO stock.