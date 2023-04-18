BRF S.A. (BRFS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) is -18.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $3.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRFS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.78 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.55% off the consensus price target high of $3.27 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -0.78% lower than the price target low of $1.28 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.29, the stock is 1.65% and -1.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -39.13% off its SMA200. BRFS registered -61.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.46.

The stock witnessed a -0.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.38%, and is 4.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.89% over the week and 6.33% over the month.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) has around 98000 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $10.92B in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.80. Profit margin for the company is -5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.27% and -62.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BRF S.A. (BRFS) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BRF S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -578.80% this year.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.08B, and float is at 722.15M with Short Float at 3.73%.

BRF S.A. (BRFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading -34.98% down over the past 12 months and Unilever PLC (UL) that is 19.48% higher over the same period. Seaboard Corporation (SEB) is -6.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.