Check out this: Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) could be on the verge of a big rally

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) is 8.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.47 and a high of $10.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $10.41 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.33% off the consensus price target high of $12.35 offered by analysts, but current levels are 16.59% higher than the price target low of $9.28 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.74, the stock is 10.23% and 11.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.54 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 8.21% off its SMA200. CPG registered 5.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.77.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 29.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.61%, and is 2.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has around 768 employees, a market worth around $5.60B and $3.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.06 and Fwd P/E is 4.07. Profit margin for the company is 37.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.40% and -28.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.80% this year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 555.10M, and float is at 545.38M with Short Float at 4.44%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG): Who are the competitors?

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) is -13.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.