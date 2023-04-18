Check out this: FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) could be on the verge of a big rally

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) is -57.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.31 and a high of $12.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOTE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.0% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -54.29% lower than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.70, the stock is 38.18% and 13.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.21 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -53.88% off its SMA200. NOTE registered -72.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.97.

The stock witnessed a 81.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.71%, and is 20.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.61% over the week and 22.88% over the month.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has around 720 employees, a market worth around $299.59M and $113.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 106.11% and -78.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.30%).

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.90% this year.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.11M, and float is at 98.96M with Short Float at 5.35%.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 14 times.