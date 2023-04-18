Check out this: Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) could be on the verge of a big rally

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) is -1.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.86 and a high of $11.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RITM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $8.07, the stock is 2.73% and -5.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.91 million and changing 2.28% at the moment leaves the stock -8.18% off its SMA200. RITM registered -20.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.17%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.92%, and is 3.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) has around 5763 employees, a market worth around $3.92B and $6.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.51 and Fwd P/E is 5.48. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.60% and -28.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 19.00% this year.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 473.77M, and float is at 471.39M with Short Float at 1.14%.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is trading -28.42% down over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is -19.70% lower over the same period. Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) is -25.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.