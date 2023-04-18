Check out this: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) could be on the verge of a big rally

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is -3.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.14 and a high of $9.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TME stock was last observed hovering at around $7.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $67.56 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.2% off the consensus price target high of $102.99 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 77.15% higher than the price target low of $35.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.03, the stock is 3.66% and 1.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.56 million and changing 5.66% at the moment leaves the stock 30.42% off its SMA200. TME registered 59.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 103.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.39.

The stock witnessed a 2.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.68%, and is 7.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 4.18% over the month.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has around 5966 employees, a market worth around $13.72B and $4.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.19 and Fwd P/E is 14.60. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.73% and -13.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.20% this year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.57B, and float is at 837.51M with Short Float at 2.50%.