CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) is -8.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.60 and a high of $17.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNHI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $19.17 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.65% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 11.08% higher than the price target low of $16.51 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.68, the stock is 0.87% and -5.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 3.59% off its SMA200. CNHI registered -7.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.57.

The stock witnessed a 3.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.02%, and is 4.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) has around 40070 employees, a market worth around $19.85B and $23.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.85 and Fwd P/E is 8.35. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.49% and -18.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CNH Industrial N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.90% this year.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.34B, and float is at 1.00B with Short Float at 1.22%.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 3.19% up over the past 12 months and AGCO Corporation (AGCO) that is -4.96% lower over the same period. Deere & Company (DE) is -8.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.