CSX Corporation (CSX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is -1.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.80 and a high of $38.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSX stock was last observed hovering at around $30.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $30.45, the stock is 3.41% and 0.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.33 million and changing -0.03% at the moment leaves the stock -0.46% off its SMA200. CSX registered -12.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.26.

The stock witnessed a 3.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.08%, and is 1.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

CSX Corporation (CSX) has around 22500 employees, a market worth around $62.72B and $14.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.63 and Fwd P/E is 15.02. Profit margin for the company is 28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.02% and -20.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

CSX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.00% this year.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.08B, and float is at 2.05B with Short Float at 0.94%.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at CSX Corporation (CSX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZILLMER JOHN J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ZILLMER JOHN J sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $32.25 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

CSX Corporation (CSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) that is trading -18.23% down over the past 12 months. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is -19.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.