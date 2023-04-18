Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Is Down -10.43% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) is -10.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $1.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.03, the stock is -0.07% and -11.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.53 million and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -13.55% off its SMA200. DNN registered -42.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.94.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.70%, and is -0.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.71% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $880.35M and $12.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 79.23. Profit margin for the company is 84.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.19% and -41.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.70% this year.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 823.61M, and float is at 810.72M with Short Float at 4.28%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading -51.73% down over the past 12 months and Cameco Corporation (CCJ) that is -17.57% lower over the same period. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is -56.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.