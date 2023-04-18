Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:DB Stock Is Going Next

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) is -6.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.24 and a high of $13.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DB stock was last observed hovering at around $10.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $14.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.18% off the consensus price target high of $21.23 offered by analysts, but current levels are 5.02% higher than the price target low of $11.36 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.79, the stock is 6.07% and -4.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.37 million and changing -1.46% at the moment leaves the stock 6.91% off its SMA200. DB registered -9.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.95%.

The stock witnessed a 4.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.24%, and is 4.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.35% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has around 84930 employees, a market worth around $21.03B and $26.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.12 and Fwd P/E is 5.02. Profit margin for the company is 20.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.93% and -20.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 154.10% this year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.08B, and float is at 1.93B with Short Float at 1.62%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) that is trading -87.46% down over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is 14.45% higher over the same period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is 9.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.