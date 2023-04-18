Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) up 28.09% since start of the year

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) is 28.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.47 and a high of $5.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $4.15, the stock is 8.19% and 22.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.54 million and changing -3.71% at the moment leaves the stock 24.92% off its SMA200. EXK registered -25.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 25.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.32.

The stock witnessed a 29.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.39%, and is -0.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 4.93% over the month.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $811.41M and $210.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 125.76 and Fwd P/E is 33.74. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.02% and -28.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.10% this year.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 190.07M, and float is at 187.08M with Short Float at 3.07%.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -9.79% down over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -24.95% lower over the same period. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is -48.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.