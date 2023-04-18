Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) is -5.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.64 and a high of $14.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTCH stock was last observed hovering at around $4.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.6% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -12.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.48, the stock is -1.57% and -11.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.28 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock -35.96% off its SMA200. FTCH registered -69.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.94.

The stock witnessed a -6.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.82%, and is -0.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.22% over the week and 6.42% over the month.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) has around 6728 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $2.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.65. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.08% and -68.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.50%).

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Farfetch Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.10% this year.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 390.84M, and float is at 285.13M with Short Float at 12.62%.