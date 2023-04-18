First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) – The 19.11% Upside Potential Remains

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) is -12.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.53 and a high of $14.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.67% off the consensus price target high of $10.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -9.47% lower than the price target low of $6.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.28, the stock is 2.19% and 4.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.96 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock -7.07% off its SMA200. AG registered -48.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.17.

The stock witnessed a 5.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.99%, and is -3.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.32% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 121.33. Distance from 52-week low is 31.65% and -50.10% from its 52-week high.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1200.00% this year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 274.49M, and float is at 267.75M with Short Float at 5.48%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -9.79% down over the past 12 months and Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) that is -25.49% lower over the same period. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is -40.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.