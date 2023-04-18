First Republic Bank (FRC) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is -89.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.52 and a high of $171.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.12% off the consensus price target high of $148.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -64.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.14, the stock is -7.19% and -82.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.6 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -89.18% off its SMA200. FRC registered -92.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.25%.

The stock witnessed a -61.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -89.80%, and is -7.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.19% over the week and 16.22% over the month.

First Republic Bank (FRC) has around 7213 employees, a market worth around $2.49B and $5.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.59 and Fwd P/E is 5.20. Profit margin for the company is 26.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.06% and -92.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.20%).

First Republic Bank (FRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Republic Bank (FRC) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Republic Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.50% this year.

First Republic Bank (FRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.00M, and float is at 181.39M with Short Float at 30.10%.

First Republic Bank (FRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) that is trading 6.45% up over the past 12 months. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) is -53.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.