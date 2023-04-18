FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) is 119.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $11.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FOXO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $0.83, the stock is 111.73% and 44.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.2 million and changing 17.32% at the moment leaves the stock -74.42% off its SMA200. FOXO registered -91.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 145.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 108.77%, and is 138.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 38.61% over the week and 22.07% over the month.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $17.24M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 262.02% and -92.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-409.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -204.40% this year.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.53M, and float is at 18.42M with Short Float at 2.03%.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.