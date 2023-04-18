FREYR Battery (FREY): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:FREY Stock Is Going Next

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) is -9.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.42 and a high of $16.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FREY stock was last observed hovering at around $8.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4%.

Currently trading at $7.86, the stock is -0.08% and -4.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.64 million and changing -4.84% at the moment leaves the stock -26.21% off its SMA200. FREY registered -30.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.62%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.94.

The stock witnessed a 8.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.68%, and is 1.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.65% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 22.43% and -53.60% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 32.70% this year.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.51M, and float is at 113.60M with Short Float at 8.08%.