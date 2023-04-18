Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is -10.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.56 and a high of $10.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YMM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $7.17, the stock is -1.25% and -2.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.25 million and changing -2.05% at the moment leaves the stock -4.39% off its SMA200. YMM registered 9.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.84.

The stock witnessed a 1.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.16%, and is -2.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 4.22% over the month.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has around 7103 employees, a market worth around $7.94B and $980.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 128.04 and Fwd P/E is 16.30. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.24% and -29.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 106.10% this year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.06B, and float is at 982.81M with Short Float at 4.26%.