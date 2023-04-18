Hecla Mining Company (HL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is 17.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.41 and a high of $7.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $6.51, the stock is 4.65% and 13.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.63 million and changing -1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 30.76% off its SMA200. HL registered -9.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.66.

The stock witnessed a 20.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.55%, and is 1.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) has around 1850 employees, a market worth around $4.11B and $718.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 54.25. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.00% and -11.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

Hecla Mining Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -206.70% this year.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 597.38M, and float is at 562.56M with Short Float at 4.27%.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Hecla Mining Company (HL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times.

Hecla Mining Company (HL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is trading -24.95% down over the past 12 months and First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) that is -48.91% lower over the same period. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is -25.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.