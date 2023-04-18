Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) up 14.80% since start of the year

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) is 14.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.48 and a high of $5.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $2.87, the stock is 37.24% and 21.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.12 million and changing 5.13% at the moment leaves the stock -9.72% off its SMA200. HRTX registered -52.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.25.

The stock witnessed a 20.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.46%, and is 18.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.51% over the week and 11.99% over the month.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) has around 203 employees, a market worth around $361.10M and $107.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 93.92% and -51.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-107.20%).

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.40% this year.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.14M, and float is at 118.62M with Short Float at 19.51%.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MANHARD KIMBERLY,the company’sEVP, Drug Development. SEC filings show that MANHARD KIMBERLY sold 1,504 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $4.76 per share for a total of $7154.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10872.0 shares.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) that is trading 6.82% up over the past 12 months and Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) that is -42.97% lower over the same period. Surmodics Inc. (SRDX) is -46.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.