Is Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) a good stock to buy now?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) is -25.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.58 and a high of $8.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMBP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 10.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.60, the stock is -5.93% and -20.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.54 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -30.08% off its SMA200. AMBP registered -55.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.28.

The stock witnessed a -8.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.69%, and is -5.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $2.21B and $4.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.60 and Fwd P/E is 11.15. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.56% and -56.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 208.00% this year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 597.70M, and float is at 148.81M with Short Float at 2.01%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.