Is BlackBerry Limited (BB) a good stock to buy now?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) is 37.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.17 and a high of $7.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.36% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -11.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.47, the stock is 7.14% and 9.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.21 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock -6.84% off its SMA200. BB registered -34.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$22.29.

The stock witnessed a 21.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.32%, and is -1.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 4.18% over the month.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) has around 3325 employees, a market worth around $2.58B and $656.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 79.82. Distance from 52-week low is 41.01% and -37.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.40%).

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BlackBerry Limited (BB) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BlackBerry Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.10% this year.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 581.46M, and float is at 570.08M with Short Float at 3.74%.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dickman Marjorie,the company’sChief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer. SEC filings show that Dickman Marjorie sold 28,237 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $4.63 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35372.0 shares.

BlackBerry Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH (President of Cyber Security) sold a total of 30,239 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $3.42 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76485.0 shares of the BB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Rai Steve (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 8,958 shares at an average price of $3.32 for $29741.0. The insider now directly holds 48,655 shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB).

BlackBerry Limited (BB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -18.42% down over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is -3.03% lower over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is 23.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.