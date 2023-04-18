Is Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) a good stock to buy now?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) is -19.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $1.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMPP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is 0.66% and -7.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.04 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -39.40% off its SMA200. IMPP registered -84.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.08.

The stock witnessed a 20.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.65%, and is -7.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.47% over the week and 11.93% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 1.25. Profit margin for the company is 30.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.92% and -87.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 999.40% this year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 243.89M, and float is at 242.86M with Short Float at 6.22%.