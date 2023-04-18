Is Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) a good stock to buy now?

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) is -9.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.33 and a high of $17.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IOVA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $5.81, the stock is -2.73% and -13.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.09 million and changing 3.01% at the moment leaves the stock -32.89% off its SMA200. IOVA registered -67.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.43%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.24.

The stock witnessed a -12.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.50%, and is 4.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.80% over the week and 5.87% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 9.01% and -66.97% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.40% this year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.82M, and float is at 146.85M with Short Float at 17.07%.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCPEAK MERRILL A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MCPEAK MERRILL A bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $6.15 per share for a total of $61500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70150.0 shares.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Rothbaum Wayne P. (Director) bought a total of 10,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $6.50 per share for $65.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18.07 million shares of the IOVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, MCPEAK MERRILL A (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.31 for $63100.0. The insider now directly holds 238,633 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA).

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -22.45% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 33.53% higher over the same period.