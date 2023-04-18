Is Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) a good stock to buy now?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) is 13.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.94 and a high of $17.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VOD stock was last observed hovering at around $11.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $11.45, the stock is 2.75% and -0.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.67 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -6.14% off its SMA200. VOD registered -34.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.74.

The stock witnessed a 1.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.96%, and is 0.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.95% over the week and 1.20% over the month.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has around 96941 employees, a market worth around $31.18B and $50.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.21. Distance from 52-week low is 15.19% and -34.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.70B, and float is at 2.47B with Short Float at 0.06%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) that is -8.42% lower over the past 12 months. Orange S.A. (ORAN) is 2.05% up on the 1-year trading charts.