JD.com Inc. (JD) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -32.21% Change This Year

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is -32.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.17 and a high of $68.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JD stock was last observed hovering at around $36.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2% off its average median price target of $425.51 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.18% off the consensus price target high of $653.79 offered by 51 analysts, but current levels are 79.78% higher than the price target low of $188.17 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.05, the stock is -5.28% and -15.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.14 million and changing 3.26% at the moment leaves the stock -28.54% off its SMA200. JD registered -33.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.10.

The stock witnessed a -4.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.17%, and is -4.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

JD.com Inc. (JD) has around 385357 employees, a market worth around $62.30B and $152.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.26 and Fwd P/E is 10.97. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.71% and -44.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

JD.com Inc. (JD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JD.com Inc. (JD) is a “Buy”. 51 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 37 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JD.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 384.80% this year.

JD.com Inc. (JD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.57B, and float is at 1.28B with Short Float at 1.06%.

JD.com Inc. (JD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading 36.11% up over the past 12 months and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) that is -3.61% lower over the same period. Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is -80.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.