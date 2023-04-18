Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) is -60.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $4.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KSCP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $0.74, the stock is 1.30% and -27.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing 15.31% at the moment leaves the stock -65.69% off its SMA200. KSCP registered -82.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.07.

The stock witnessed a -5.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.06%, and is 19.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.07% over the week and 13.59% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 28.36% and -84.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -129.80% this year.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.94M, and float is at 14.06M with Short Float at 13.67%.