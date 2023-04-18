Lilium N.V. (LILM) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 51.0% Upside

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) is -57.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $3.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LILM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 51.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.49, the stock is -26.02% and -45.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.62 million and changing -3.92% at the moment leaves the stock -70.83% off its SMA200. LILM registered -87.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.83%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.16.

The stock witnessed a -38.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.75%, and is -18.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.40% over the week and 11.27% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -2.20% and -86.86% from its 52-week high.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lilium N.V. (LILM) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lilium N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.40% this year.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 397.79M, and float is at 96.03M with Short Float at 11.03%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Lilium N.V. (LILM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.