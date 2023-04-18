Mattel Inc. (MAT) Is Down -1.46% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is -1.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.36 and a high of $26.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.89% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 2.33% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.58, the stock is 1.74% and -1.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.09 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -10.55% off its SMA200. MAT registered -21.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.23%, and is -0.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) has around 33900 employees, a market worth around $6.25B and $5.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.03 and Fwd P/E is 11.67. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.45% and -34.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mattel Inc. (MAT) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mattel Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.70% this year.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 354.99M, and float is at 352.67M with Short Float at 3.19%.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Mattel Inc. (MAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times.

Mattel Inc. (MAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is 8.09% higher over the past 12 months. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is 3.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.