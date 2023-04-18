Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -23.43% Change This Year

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is -23.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.10 and a high of $20.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MPW stock was last observed hovering at around $8.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.61% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -6.62% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.53, the stock is 6.94% and -12.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.14 million and changing 3.02% at the moment leaves the stock -31.56% off its SMA200. MPW registered -58.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.42.

The stock witnessed a 6.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.52%, and is 1.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) has around 119 employees, a market worth around $5.25B and $1.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.67 and Fwd P/E is 8.26. Profit margin for the company is 58.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.14% and -58.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.80% this year.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 598.05M, and float is at 592.64M with Short Float at 19.28%.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 21 times.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -22.35% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is -27.45% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -38.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.