Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) is -58.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.18 and a high of $18.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NIR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.69%.

Currently trading at $4.28, the stock is -23.11% and -49.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing -28.31% at the moment leaves the stock -55.83% off its SMA200. NIR registered -56.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -57.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.15.

The stock witnessed a -58.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.16%, and is 48.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.55% over the week and 37.62% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 18.14. Distance from 52-week low is 96.33% and -77.05% from its 52-week high.

Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.68M, and float is at 10.34M with Short Float at 0.09%.

Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 5 times.