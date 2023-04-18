New Gold Inc. (NGD) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) is 33.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $1.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NGD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $1.48 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.57% off the consensus price target high of $1.86 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -45.56% lower than the price target low of $0.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.31, the stock is 17.39% and 29.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.44 million and changing -3.68% at the moment leaves the stock 37.48% off its SMA200. NGD registered -29.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 42.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 56.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.09%, and is 16.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.13% over the week and 6.64% over the month.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) has around 1566 employees, a market worth around $909.68M and $604.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.79. Profit margin for the company is -11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.40% and -34.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Gold Inc. (NGD) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -147.50% this year.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 683.10M, and float is at 680.19M with Short Float at 0.49%.

New Gold Inc. (NGD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is trading -23.17% down over the past 12 months and Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is -9.79% lower over the same period. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -24.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.