Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) is 11.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $0.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NAK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is 1.63% and 7.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing -9.54% at the moment leaves the stock -2.74% off its SMA200. NAK registered -40.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.78%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.46.

The stock witnessed a 12.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.00%, and is 0.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.47% over the week and 5.70% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 19.85% and -37.99% from its 52-week high.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 23.70% this year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 529.78M, and float is at 518.51M with Short Float at 1.78%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) that is -28.19% lower over the past 12 months.