Positives for iQIYI Inc. (IQ) as stock gains in recent trading

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is 35.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.65 and a high of $7.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IQ stock was last observed hovering at around $6.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $59.16 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.64% off the consensus price target high of $86.12 offered by analysts, but current levels are 62.46% higher than the price target low of $19.18 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.20, the stock is 4.48% and 0.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.9 million and changing 4.96% at the moment leaves the stock 57.13% off its SMA200. IQ registered 66.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 214.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.62%, and is 7.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has around 4981 employees, a market worth around $6.92B and $4.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.00. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 336.36% and -9.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 98.00% this year.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 855.99M, and float is at 521.12M with Short Float at 5.27%.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ): Who are the competitors?

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) is -43.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.