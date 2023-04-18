Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) is -2.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.92 and a high of $83.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIO stock was last observed hovering at around $68.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $87.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.15% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 1.13% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.21, the stock is 3.34% and -1.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 7.46% off its SMA200. RIO registered -15.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.54.

The stock witnessed a 6.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.75%, and is 3.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 1.49% over the month.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) has around 54000 employees, a market worth around $117.52B and $55.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.08. Profit margin for the company is 22.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.93% and -16.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.70%).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rio Tinto Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.10% this year.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.62B, and float is at 1.43B with Short Float at 0.50%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -14.02% down over the past 12 months. Vale S.A. (VALE) is -19.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.