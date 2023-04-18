Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:SBSW Stock Is Going Next

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) is -19.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.82 and a high of $17.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBSW stock was last observed hovering at around $8.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $11.12 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.05% off the consensus price target high of $17.57 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -31.9% lower than the price target low of $6.52 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.60, the stock is 2.20% and -1.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.09 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -11.58% off its SMA200. SBSW registered -49.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.14%, and is 3.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has around 84981 employees, a market worth around $6.18B and $7.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.96 and Fwd P/E is 17.92. Profit margin for the company is 23.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.97% and -49.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.40%).

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 705.48M, and float is at 167.01M with Short Float at 9.00%.