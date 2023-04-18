SNDL Inc. (SNDL) on Track to Reach $5.38 in a Year

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) is -24.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.45 and a high of $5.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNDL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $5.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.82% off the consensus price target high of $5.38 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.82% higher than the price target low of $5.38 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.57, the stock is 2.00% and -11.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.98 million and changing 3.97% at the moment leaves the stock -33.29% off its SMA200. SNDL registered -73.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.47.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.84%, and is 1.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.53% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) has around 184 employees, a market worth around $409.35M and $370.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.28% and -71.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.80%).

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SNDL Inc. (SNDL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SNDL Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.00% this year.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 260.70M, and float is at 259.34M with Short Float at 6.21%.