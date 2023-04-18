TAL Education Group (TAL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) is -7.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.61 and a high of $10.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TAL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38%.

Currently trading at $6.50, the stock is 5.17% and -2.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.1 million and changing 6.21% at the moment leaves the stock 10.27% off its SMA200. TAL registered 107.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.71.

The stock witnessed a 8.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.77%, and is 8.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.72% over the week and 5.77% over the month.

TAL Education Group (TAL) has around 16200 employees, a market worth around $3.17B and $1.29B in sales. Fwd P/E is 38.24. Profit margin for the company is -15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 149.04% and -37.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.90%).

TAL Education Group (TAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TAL Education Group (TAL) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TAL Education Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -828.30% this year.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 634.86M, and float is at 353.83M with Short Float at 6.47%.

TAL Education Group (TAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ATA Creativity Global (AACG) that is trading 51.64% up over the past 12 months and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) that is 246.10% higher over the same period.