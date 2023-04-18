These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) is -11.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $7.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FFIE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.4% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.26, the stock is -26.83% and -49.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 75.44 million and changing -3.62% at the moment leaves the stock -77.66% off its SMA200. FFIE registered -94.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.75%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.49.

The stock witnessed a -39.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.76%, and is -5.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.29% over the week and 12.51% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 5.35% and -96.71% from its 52-week high.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.00% this year.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 756.80M, and float is at 513.78M with Short Float at 29.26%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.