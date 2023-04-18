These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Infosys Limited (INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is -15.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.06 and a high of $20.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INFY stock was last observed hovering at around $15.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $18.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.55% off the consensus price target high of $23.21 offered by 53 analysts, but current levels are -3.62% lower than the price target low of $14.66 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.19, the stock is -10.18% and -14.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.17 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock -17.57% off its SMA200. INFY registered -28.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.92.

The stock witnessed a -11.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.98%, and is -12.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Infosys Limited (INFY) has around 346845 employees, a market worth around $70.18B and $17.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.55 and Fwd P/E is 17.66. Profit margin for the company is 15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.86% and -27.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.80%).

Infosys Limited (INFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infosys Limited (INFY) is a “Overweight”. 53 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infosys Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year.

Infosys Limited (INFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.19B, and float is at 3.56B with Short Float at 1.69%.

Infosys Limited (INFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -14.01% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 19.86% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -18.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.