These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is -15.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.01 and a high of $106.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PDD stock was last observed hovering at around $67.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.27% off its average median price target of $722.76 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.91% off the consensus price target high of $971.84 offered by 48 analysts, but current levels are 86.66% higher than the price target low of $516.93 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.95, the stock is -7.08% and -18.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.69 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -4.72% off its SMA200. PDD registered 57.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.92.

The stock witnessed a -27.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.92%, and is -3.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) has around 9762 employees, a market worth around $88.27B and $19.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.63 and Fwd P/E is 12.98. Profit margin for the company is 24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 122.35% and -35.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.30%).

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is a “Buy”. 48 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 40 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PDD Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 302.60% this year.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.27B, and float is at 911.82M with Short Float at 3.29%.