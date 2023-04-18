These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) is -0.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.98 and a high of $9.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPCE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.45% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -73.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.47, the stock is -7.80% and -27.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.24 million and changing 4.20% at the moment leaves the stock -34.30% off its SMA200. SPCE registered -61.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $220.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -24.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.14%, and is 0.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.37% over the week and 7.62% over the month.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has around 1166 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $2.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.44% and -62.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.90%).

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.00% this year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 275.02M, and float is at 223.83M with Short Float at 26.74%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 3 times.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading -0.25% down over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is 12.12% higher over the same period. AAR Corp. (AIR) is 7.08% up on the 1-year trading charts.