Things appear to be looking up for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) is -24.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.82 and a high of $14.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -382.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.82, the stock is -4.37% and -10.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.6 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -36.47% off its SMA200. HBI registered -65.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.64%, and is -3.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) has around 51000 employees, a market worth around $1.69B and $6.23B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.04. Profit margin for the company is -2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.10% and -67.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hanesbrands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.60% this year.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 349.97M, and float is at 345.75M with Short Float at 16.29%.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Preston Tracy M,the company’sGC, Corp Sec and CCO. SEC filings show that Preston Tracy M bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $9.36 per share for a total of $28065.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

Hanesbrands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Johnson James C (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $9.11 per share for $18220.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26913.0 shares of the HBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, MOISON FRANCK J (Director) acquired 6,470 shares at an average price of $8.59 for $55581.0. The insider now directly holds 49,187 shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI).

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI): Who are the competitors?

V.F. Corporation (VFC) is -59.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.