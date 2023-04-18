Things appear to be looking up for Inpixon (INPX)

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) is -60.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $19.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INPX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $586488.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 100.0% off the consensus price target high of $586488.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 100.0% higher than the price target low of $586488.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.68, the stock is 69.02% and -9.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.36 million and changing -28.42% at the moment leaves the stock -86.58% off its SMA200. INPX registered -96.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.01.

The stock witnessed a 70.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -59.04%, and is 106.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 56.71% over the week and 28.85% over the month.

Inpixon (INPX) has around 210 employees, a market worth around $8.87M and $19.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 119.35% and -96.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.10%).

Inpixon (INPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inpixon (INPX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inpixon is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.40% this year.

Inpixon (INPX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.21M, and float is at 17.06M with Short Float at 0.93%.

Inpixon (INPX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Inpixon (INPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.