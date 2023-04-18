Vale S.A. (VALE) – The 13.85% Upside Potential Remains

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) is -7.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.68 and a high of $19.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VALE stock was last observed hovering at around $15.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $18.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.51% off the consensus price target high of $25.50 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -30.67% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.68, the stock is 0.61% and -3.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.95 million and changing -1.75% at the moment leaves the stock 4.67% off its SMA200. VALE registered -19.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.48.

The stock witnessed a 0.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.92%, and is 2.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Vale S.A. (VALE) has around 64516 employees, a market worth around $72.09B and $45.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.17 and Fwd P/E is 6.43. Profit margin for the company is 42.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.26% and -18.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.60%).

Vale S.A. (VALE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vale S.A. (VALE) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vale S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.50% this year.

Vale S.A. (VALE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.53B, and float is at 3.89B with Short Float at 0.88%.

Vale S.A. (VALE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading -15.54% down over the past 12 months and ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) that is -8.77% lower over the same period.