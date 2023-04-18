Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) – The 96.0% Upside Potential Remains

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) is -25.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $0.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.12, the stock is 7.32% and -11.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 4.70% at the moment leaves the stock -60.46% off its SMA200. VERB registered -84.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.01.

The stock witnessed a 7.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.24%, and is 9.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.10% over the week and 9.82% over the month.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) has around 107 employees, a market worth around $17.37M and $10.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.03% and -86.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-229.60%).

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verb Technology Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.50% this year.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.11M, and float is at 101.17M with Short Float at 4.06%.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 3 times.