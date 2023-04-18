Veru Inc. (VERU): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:VERU Stock Is Going Next

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) is -80.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $24.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 48.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.04, the stock is -15.99% and -62.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.9 million and changing 4.00% at the moment leaves the stock -87.97% off its SMA200. VERU registered -89.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.47.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -44.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.39%, and is 4.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.93% over the week and 10.26% over the month.

Veru Inc. (VERU) has around 233 employees, a market worth around $88.09M and $27.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.38% and -95.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-91.00%).

Veru Inc. (VERU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veru Inc. (VERU) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veru Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.00% this year.

Veru Inc. (VERU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.56M, and float is at 61.13M with Short Float at 22.05%.

Veru Inc. (VERU) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Veru Inc. (VERU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eisenberger Mario,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Eisenberger Mario sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $20.04 per share for a total of $2.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Veru Inc. (VERU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading 8.78% up over the past 12 months and Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) that is 12.32% higher over the same period. The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) is -8.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.